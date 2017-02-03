'Wayne's World' Is Turning 25: Our Tips For Planning Your Celebration

Two dudes hosting a local public-access television show in a basement in Aurora, Illinois. It doesn’t exactly scream “blockbuster,” but Wayne’s World struck a major chord with Generation Xers when it hit theaters on February 14, 1992, launching the movie careers of Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, who star as lovable slackers Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar.

Based on the Saturday Night Live sketch of the same name, Wayne’s World went onto become a box-office hit, rising to the No. 1 spot during its opening weekend in the U.S. and eventually grossing $183 million worldwide. Excellent!

This month marks the movie’s 25th anniversary, and across the country, mega-fans are digging out their ripped acid-wash jeans, Aerosmith T-shirts, flannels, and black Converse to celebrate. Here’s how you can join in the fun. Party on!

—Plan a trip to Aurora. On Feb. 3, the Chicago suburb is kicking off six months of Wayne’s World-themed festivities, including trivia games, a donut taste-off, character look-alike contests, an air-guitar competition, and an attempt to claim a world record for the largest group of people to head bang to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

—See the movie on the big screen. Special 25th birthday bash screenings — featuring a filmed introduction by Rolling Stone critic Peter Travers and extra footage with director Penelope Spheeris and cast members — are happening at select theaters nationwide on Feb. 7 and 8. Find tickets in your city or town.

—Dress the part. If you don’t have a mullet like Garth’s, you can always wig out or buy a trucker hat like Wayne’s. (Costumes also come in kiddie sizes.) Of course, if you happen to be a naturally, freakishly handsome man with piercing blue eyes and a strong jawline, you could just put on a suit and go as Rob Lowe’s character, Benjamin Oliver. Or get a red stretch-lace dress and gold hoop earrings, and you’ll be good to go as Tia Carrere’s Cassandra (electric bass optional).

—Take a fisheye-lens selfie and hashtag it #EXTREMECLOSEUP!

—If you can’t make it to the theater, watch the movie at home — preferably on VHS in your parents’ basement. If you must be current, try streaming Wayne’s World on YouTube, Amazon Video, Vudu, or Google Play.

—Go to your local guitar store and give the manager a “NO STAIRWAY TO HEAVEN” sticker to put on the wall.

—Dance to “Foxy Lady” for the love interest in your life. Try not to hurl.

—Drink a jelly donut through a straw as Garth does at the fictional diner Stan Mikita’s Donuts, named for the Chicago Black Hawks hockey legend. Or buy a Stan Mikita coffee mug.

—Drive to the airport with a friend, park near the runway, lie back on the hood of your car, and watch the planes take off, like Wayne and Garth do. Recreate the scene and film it, if inspiration strikes.

—Drive up to a chauffeured luxury car and ask the guy in the backseat, “Pardon me, do you have any Grey Poupon?”

—Send someone a card to say, “I think you’re excellent.”

—If you have a bad day, try a Scooby-Doo ending.

Watch a trailer for the movie:



