'Wayne's World' at 25: 13 of Our Favorite Catchphrases (No Way! Way!)

Mike Myers gets in the Schwing! of things with Tia Carrere in ‘Wayne’s World’ (Photo: Everett)

Wayne-speak or Wayne-glish; call it what you will. After the release of Wayne’s World in 1992, Wayne-isms wormed their way into the culture — and some of them have never left. Here are 13 of the best.

Not! Interjection. A “reversing addendum, or pseudo-Gallic negative,” according to legendary linguist William Safire, used to undercut a previously uttered declarative statement. Example: When a panicky Garth is left stranded on-air: “I’m having a good time…not.”

No Way! Exclamation. Used to convey disbelief.

Way! Exclamation. Used as rejoinder to “way.”

Excellent! Adjective; exclamation. A variation on the theme from 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, which turned “Excellent” into something of a cottage industry, breakfast cereal included.

Shyeah, Right! Exclamation. Used to convey extreme unlikeliness; akin to “as if,” used in 1995’s Clueless. Example: “Shyeah, right! And monkeys might fly out of my butt!”

We’re Not Worthy! Exclamation. Most effective when prostrating oneself at the feet of one’s rock god or idol, such as Alice Cooper.

Schwing! Exclamation; verb. Denotes an attractive member of the opposite sex; often accompanied by a pelvic thrust. Example: “She’s a babe! Schwing!”

That’s What She Said! Phrase; joke; original meme. A reply that turns an otherwise innocuous comment into a sexually charged one. Example: Garth, holding up a photo of buxom blond model Claudia Schiffer: “Are you through yet? ‘Cause I’m getting tired of holding this.” Wayne: “Shyeah, that’s what she said.” See clip below, in combined usage with “Schwing!”

Spew Verb. To vomit. Synonyms: hurl; honk; blow chunks. Example: See scene in which Garth offers a tiny Dixie cup to a nauseated friend. “Hey Phil, if you’re gonna spew, spew into this.”

Asphinctersayswhat Joke. A mumbled vulgar phrase that baits the target to repeat it, unknowingly stepping into a trap. Example: Wayne uses it to publicly embarrass his show’s greedy corporate sponsor, Noah Vanderhoff: “I’d have to say, ‘Asphinctersayswhat?” Noah Vanderhoff: “What?” Wayne: “Exactly.”

Babe-raham Lincoln Noun. A hot girl, like Cassandra. Synonyms: fox, robo-babe, babia majora. Example: Garth, talking about Cassandra: “If she were a president she would be Babe-raham Lincoln.”

Extreme Close-Up Noun. A shaky-cam shot filmed at close range, often accompanied by subjects’ screaming. Also: the title of the all-but-forgotten 1992 Wayne’s World tie-in book.

Scooby-Doo Ending Noun; narrative device. An alternate ending featuring a big reveal. Origin: Scooby-Doo, the popular, animated TV series in which the “meddling kids” typically would unmask the villain in disguise at episode’s end. Example: Wayne: “Let’s just see who you really are, Mister.”

