Watch Young David Bowie Prepare For a Show In New Documentary on Music Photographer Mick Rock (Exclusive)

You may not have heard of Mick Rock, but if you’re a fan of rock ‘n’ roll, you’ve likely seen his work. A legendary photographer who became something of a celebrity himself while shooting Queen, David Bowie, Syd Barrett, Lou Reed, Iggy Pop, Blondie, Mötley Crüe, and more, Rock’s imagery was integral in helping shape the larger-than-life mythology of many rock gods. His career is now getting a fittingly wild tribute in the new documentary Shot! The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock, and Yahoo Movies’ exclusive first look at the film (watch it above), he narrates his own first meeting with a young Bowie.

In the clip, Rock describes how, upon first meeting the androgynous rock star in 1972 at England’s Birmingham Town Hall, Bowie’s red plastic boots and mismatched eyeballs suggested that this was one artist that a shrewd betting man wouldn’t put money on to succeed. Nonetheless, “I knew what I liked, and that was enough to make the first move,” he says. Thus began a decades-long relationship that would see Rock become Bowie’s official photographer throughout the ‘70s — one of the many musician-photographer bonds detailed, with intense intimacy and more than a bit of crazy verve, in director Barnaby Clay’s non-fiction film.

As an insider peek into the backstage world of ‘70s and ‘80s American and English rock, Shot! should click with music fans when it debuts in theaters, on demand, and on Digital HD this Friday, April 7.

David Bowie Remembered: A Musician, Actor, and Fashion Icon:

