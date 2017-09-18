Watch the World Premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle LIVE from 5.20pm tonight

The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated sequel, ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ will be in London to celebrate the launch of the movie.

Things kick off at 5.20pm on Monday 18th September and you can watch all the action right here in the video below:

The red carpet will be awash with some of the biggest names in the business with Colin Firth, Taaron Egerton, Julianne Moore, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, Jeff Bridges and Channing Tatum all expected to be there.

The A-list cast will also be joined at the showbiz event by the movie’s director Matthew Vaughn and writer Jane Goldman.

And if that wasn’t enough, British legend Elton John will also be hitting the red carpet!

For those unfamiliar with the new movie, the film follows an independent, international intelligence agency called ‘Kingsmen’, whose ultimate goal is to keep the world safe.

In ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle,’ after their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded.

In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world.

‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ will be released in cinemas (in 2D and 3D) and IMAX on 20th September.