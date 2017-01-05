Watch Vin Diesel Ski Through the Jungle in an Insane Clip from 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage'





The Fast and Furious movies have gotten so gloriously over the top in recent installments (see: parachuting cars, skyscraper-jumping cars, etc.) that you may have forgotten Vin Diesel already had a hyper-extreme-action series by the name of XXX.

Vin Diesel’s sportsman-turned-spy Xander Cage returns in the aptly titled threequel XXX: Return of Xander Cage, and as you can see in the exclusive clip above, the film has some insane new tricks to show off.

Seemingly cornered atop a high tower, Cage straps on his skis and lands a perfect high jump, the two birdies he’s raised in the air no doubt providing him the air resistance required to properly parachute. Cage then proceeds to SKI EXPERTLY THROUGH THE JUNGLE.

We’re told this extreme sport is called “jungle jibbing.” And although we haven’t formally been cautioned by our lawyers to do so, we’ll go ahead and tell you not to try this at home (or, you know, your local jungle).

XXX: Return of Xander Cage is the follow-up to 2002’s XXX and 2005’s XXX: State of the Union. Directed by D.J. Caruso (Disturbia), written by F. Scott Frazier, and costarring Donnie Yen, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette, Samuel L. Jackson, and Deepika Padukone, Return opens everywhere Jan. 20.