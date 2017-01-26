Watch the 'Trainspotting' Cast Talk About Reuniting at 'Secret Meeting' to Plot Sequel 'T2' (Exclusive)

A Trainspotting sequel had been rumored for years, but according to cast members, it wasn’t until they reunited at a secret meeting in London in 2015 that it felt like the project was truly going to happen.

“There, for the first time, we were all back together again, in 20 years,” says Ewan McGregor in an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from the upcoming T2: Trainspotting. (Watch above.)

In addition to McGregor (who played Renton), the meeting included Johnny Lee Miller (Sick Boy), Ewen Bremner (Spud), Robert Carlyle (Begbie), and director Danny Boyle. “Just looking at each other — staring it each — it was very emotional,” says Carlyle. It was there the four main players were all given the new script to read.

Set 20 years after the 1996 cult favorite about heroin addicts scraping by in gritty Edinburgh, T2 sees Renton return to Scotland to make amends with old mates Sick Boy and Spud while attempting to avoid the unhinged Begbie, who’s just been released from prison. The film also sees the return of costars Kelly Macdonald, Shirley Henderson, James Cosmo, and Irvine Welsh, the writer of the novels both Trainspotting and T2 are based on.

T2 opens in the U.S. on March 17. Watch the trailer:



