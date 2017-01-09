Watch the Stars Salute Meryl Streep on Golden Globes Red Carpet

Hours before Meryl Streep delivered one of the buzziest awards-show speeches in years — taking President-elect Donald Trump to task for mocking a disabled reporter and embracing a controversial stance on immigration — attendees at Sunday’s Golden Globes were already singing her praises. She is, after all, Meryl Streep, the industry’s reigning queen.

“She might be the finest actress of all time,” Cuba Gooding Jr. (The People v. O.J. Simpson) said about Streep, who was on hand both as nominee (for Florence Foster Jenkins) and as the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lifetime-achievement honor. “She’s Hollywood royalty,” said Gooding’s O.J. costar John Travolta. “No one’s better. She’s the best.”

Related: ‘La La Land’ Sets Golden Globes Record

Asked what he would say to the 18-time Oscar nominee, Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge) responded, “Thank you for all of your work. Thank you for the work of your life and giving it so generously and for being the ultimate actor. She would be incredible uncomfortable with me saying this to her.”

Watch what more stars had to say about Streep in the video above.