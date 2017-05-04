Watch 'Star Wars' Cast 'Sing' Smash Mouth Hit in 'Tonight Show' Mash-Up Video

By Gil Kaufman, Billboard via The Hollywood Reporter

Jimmy Fallon is in the wish fulfillment game. So, on Wednesday night (May 3) he made one fan’s dream’s come true when he honored his wish to see a video featuring all the famous cast members from the first eight Star Wars movies singing the lyrics to Smash Mouth’s “All Star.” The fan wrote, “I love Star Wars, I also love the song ‘All Star’ by Smash Mouth, which got me thinking: could you show all the stars of Star Wars singing ‘All Star?’

The mash-up video request was, of course, part of Thursday’s (May 4) global Star Wars holiday, May the Fourth Be With You. And the results were, pretty, pretty stellar. Watch the clip above.

