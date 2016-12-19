Watch ‘Rogue One’ Star Ben Mendelsohn’s Heartbreak Upon Learning Mads Mikkelsen Chatted With Rebel Actors on Set

In Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Ben Mendelsohn plays Orson Krennic, the man responsible for overseeing the construction of the Death Star. To accomplish his goal, he kidnaps Galen Erso, played by Mads Mikkelsen. This pits them against the Rebel Alliance, willingly or not.

Yahoo Movies wondered if Mikkelsen and Mendelsohn stayed away from the rest of the cast. “Did you guys do anything to distance yourselves from those actors?” asked our Kevin Polowy. “Oh, like that kind of Method thing?” clarified Mikkelsen. “Climb a mountain and stay there for five years? Ask your kids to call you a different name? No. No, no. No, no, we did not.”

Ben Mendelsohn was none too pleased to learn Mads Mikkelsen chatted with the enemy on the set of Rogue One. (Photo: Yahoo Movies) More

But it seems Mikkelsen shouldn’t have been so quick to answer for the both of them. “You fraternized with the enemy?” joked Mendelsohn. “Yeah, but I’m in between,” replied Mikkelsen, alluding to his character’s moral gray area. “Sorry, I’m just recovering. Really? You spoke with them?” Mendelsohn followed. “Yeah,” answered Mikkelsen in the affirmative. “I met them. Several times.” “Wow,” Mendelsohn said, taking a breather. “OK.”

It seems Mendelsohn isn’t out of his Krennic mindset yet! “Well, you know, it’s not like I antagonized them,” he said, regarding Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, and the rest of the cast. “I mean, it’s like, there was, you know, I was doing my thing. And they were, frankly, not supposed to be anywhere near any of the rest of us. So it was them that was the antagonist in this case. … We weren’t doing anything but going about our business. However, having to see them around there? Around us? Bothering things, you know? Eating food that’s ours?”

Mendelsohn then shook his head disapprovingly. “You spoke with them?” he once again asked Mikkelsen. “When we were…? Wow. OK. Cool. I just didn’t think I’d find that out right here and right now.” “We’ll talk about it later,” Mikkelsen offered.

Alan Tudyk Panicked After He Lost His Rogue One Script:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, or leave your comments below.