Watch the Official Trailer for Richard Linklater’s ‘Last Flag Flying’

Bryan Cranston and Steve Carell take Laurence Fishburne on an unexpected trip to New York City in the official trailer for Richard Linker’s new movie “Last Flag Flying.”

The trailer starts with Cranston and Carell together in a car. The two play old friends.

“You know what amazes me about you?” Carell asks.

“Could be anything I’m a pretty amazing guy,” Cranston responds.

“You turn the keys to your bar over to the guy who’s asleep on your pool table. And then you jump in your car and you drive me to hell and gone, and you don’t even know where we’re going,” Carell says.

The two travel to find Fishburne’s character who used to be a part of their crew, but is now a pastor. “I haven’t seen these men in decades,” Fishburne says. “They represent a dark period in my life.”

Their mission is a somber one — Carell’s son has died, and he wants his friends to accompany him to the funeral. But they end up on a road trip to New York.

In addition to directing, Linklater also co-wrote the script with Darryl Ponicsan, based on the latter’s novel. The story is conceived as a sequel to Hal Ashby’s 1972 classic “The Last Detail.”

“Last Flag Flying” will have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival on Sept. 28. It will then enter select theaters on Nov. 3. Watch the trailer below: