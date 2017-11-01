Watch the Murder On The Orient Express world premiere red carpet livestream

The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated Agatha Christie adaptation ‘Murder On The Orient Express’, are in London to celebrate the launch of the movie at the world premiere hosted at the Royal Albert Hall.

The red carpet will be awash with some of the biggest names in Hollywood with Johnny Depp, Judi Dench, Penelope Cruz, Tom Bateman, Daisy Ridley, Michelle Pfeiffer and Josh Gad all expected to be attending.The A-list cast will also be joined at the showbiz event by the movie’s director – and the new Poirot himself – Kenneth Branagh.

For those unfamiliar with the movie (or the novel), ‘Murder On The Orient Express’ tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.

‘Murder On The Orient Express’ arrives in UK cinemas on 3 November 2017.

