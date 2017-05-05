Watch Mark Hamill Shock 'Star Wars' Superfan Adam Scott: 'One of the Best Moments of My Life' (Video)

Every Star Wars fan hopes that one day they can meet one of their idols. And Thursday, Adam Scott (Big Little Lies, Parks and Recreation) got his wish.

Scott was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest hosted by Kristen Bell (Kimmel is out on paternity leave). Because it was May 4, or Star Wars Day, Bell asked him about Star Wars.

You see, Scott is a huge Star Wars fan. So much so that he attempted to invite Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, to his birthday party when he was in the second grade. This was around the time that The Empire Strikes Back was coming out, so Hamill was most likely very busy.

“I remember not being crushed. It was fine. I knew he must have been incredibly busy,” Scott said.

He was about to launch into the second part of the story when the main Star Wars theme started playing.

You can watch Scott’s full reaction above — and, yes, he goes through the gamut of emotions trying to figure out what is going on.

First you see a mixture of anxious surprise and confusion.

As the camera cuts to Hamill descending a flight of stairs with a lightsaber, Scott has a moment when he realizes what is going on.

As Hamill finally emerges from backstage, swinging his lightsaber, Scott visibly shakes.

The two stars embraced. Scott calmed down from the initial shock but couldn’t contain his wide smile as the audience finished clapping and everybody sat down.

“I’m sorry I missed your birthday,” Hamill joked. “I was checking my diary, and that week I had two other birthdays, a Bar Mitzvah and a supermarket opening.”

“This really is one of the best moments of my life,” Scott said, holding a plastic lightsaber.

