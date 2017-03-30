Watch Jared Leto Try to Talk About His ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Character Without Revealing Anything

Blade Runner 2049 stars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, and Jared Leto hit CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week, where they were clearly instructed not to utter a peep about the long-awaited sequel to the 1982 sci-fi classic. Gosling (who we know plays the hero, Officer K) and Cuban newcomer de Armas (who we know plays a woman — or replicant — named Joi) told Yahoo Movies they couldn’t say a word about their characters.

Footage that screened Monday night indicated that Leto will be playing a villain scientist type who created replicants, and the actor gave his best attempt to give us … something. “He’s complicated, that’s for sure,” Leto said. “Complex, conflicted. But a brilliant person. And it was really fascinating to step into [his shoes]. But I loved the character. I hope there’s a future for…”

The Oscar-winning actor turned to his publicist: “Can I even say the character’s name?” Negative.

So we tossed one out: Phil. “He’s named Phil, yeah,” Leto joked. “He’s the guy named Phil, who’s the most powerful person in the future, responsible for all sorts of extraordinary acts.”

Editor’s note: The awesomeness of “Phil” notwithstanding, in additional Blade Runner 2049 footage from Wednesday night, an interview with Leto identified his character as “Wallace.”

Blade Runner 2049 opens Oct. 6.

