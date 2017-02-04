Watch Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds Encounter Alien Life Form in New Teaser for 'Life'

By Patrick Shanley, The Hollywood Reporter

Sony and Skydance Media have released a new teaser for the upcoming sci-fi thriller, Life, ahead of tomorrow’s debut of a new trailer for the film during the Super Bowl.

The teaser features an ominous and deadly threat to a team of scientists aboard the International Space Station whose mission of discovery turns to one of primal fear when they find a rapidly evolving life form that caused extinction on Mars, and has now turned its deadly attention on the crew. “What is going on?” a bewildered Jake Gyllenhaal asks in the latest spot.

Alongside Gyllenhaal, the film stars Ryan Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare, and Olga Dihovichnaya. Safe House and Child 44 director Daniel Espinosa helms the space thriller.

Life opens nationwide on March 24.