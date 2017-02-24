Watch Indie Spirit Award Hosts Nick Kroll and John Mulaney's Hilarious Attempts to Summarize This Year's Nominated Films

For a sampling of what you might expect at Saturday’s 32nd Film Independent Spirit Awards, look no further than our Facebook Live interview with its hilarious cohosts Nick Kroll and John Mulaney (watch above).

The actor-comics-best buddies, who just finished up a run on Broadway playing the wisecracking septugenerians Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland in Oh, Hello!, told us about how they landed the gig (“We won an auction”) and whether or not there will be appearances by the stage alter egos (they’re not saying).

And since, like its title implies, the Independent Spirit Awards honor many smaller films unknown to mass audiences, Kroll and Mulaney very helpfully attempted to summarize some of them for us. Some examples:

American Honey

Kroll: This is a film about how all the bees are dying. That’s what we assume.

Mulaney: They’re not all dying, by the way. I got stung in Nantucket. Recently.

Spa Night

Mulaney: You want to treat yourself, because you had a very busy week. You’re a school principal and you’re 50 and you wear a pantsuit and you have a severe blond wedge. And you go and have a little Spa Night with your friends.

Kroll: I thought it was Spawn–ite.

Jackie

Kroll: Jackie is about Jackée Harris, the woman from 227.

Mulaney: And Sister, Sister.

Kroll: People forget about Sister, Sister.

Little Men

Mulaney: A Rick Moranis football movie from 1994.

Kroll: Yeah, it’s Rick Moranis, Marty Short, and they are in a pee-wee football league.

Mulaney: It’s a shot-for-shot remake of Little Giants called Little Men. Like when Gus Van Sant and Vince Vaughn did a shot-for-shot remake of Psycho.

Captain Fantastic

Mulaney: That’s about a guy that sells us nitrous in the park. Or at least his name is Captain Fantastic. Do you know him?

I Am Not Your Negro

Kroll: That is the story of William Baldwin, the 1950s intellectual and author, about his experience about trying to reconnect, and the stories that he had with Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, and Medgar Evers. That’s what that’s about. [Editor’s Note: It really is, except Kroll meant JAMES Baldwin, not the Baldwin brother William.]

The 2017 Independent Spirit Awards will be broadcast live on IFC Sat. Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT.