Watch Glenn Close Drop Some Zombie Knowledge in 'The Girl With All the Gifts' Clip

“Dr. Caldwell, what am I?”

That’s what Melanie (Sennia Nanua) wants to know in this exclusive clip from the upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller The Girl With All the Gifts (watch above), and with good reason. Melanie is forced to wear a mask to protect her (or others, really) from her insatiable thirst for flesh.

The Girl With All the Gifts is set in a freaky future where an outbreak turned infected humans into flesh-munching “hungries.” Melanie, however is a rare breed: Despite catching the virus, she and some other children — unlike the rabid zombies surrounding them — still maintained the ability to think and feel.

Or, as Dr. Caroline Caldwell (Glenn Close), who oversees a school of these special children at a military base in rural Great Britain says in explaining their discovery, the young “neonates” are “different from anything we’ve seen. They were still able to think, to interact with their environment. In many ways they behaved like real people.”

Directed by real person Colm McCarthy based on a script Mike Carey (adapted from his own novel), The Girl With All the Gifts also stars Gemma Arterton, Dominique Tipper, and Paddy Considine. The film comes to theaters and on-demand Feb. 24.

