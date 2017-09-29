Watch the first trailer for Peaky Blinders series 4

If you can't wait until Arthur Shelby bursts back onto your TV screens, shouting: "Who the f**k's next?!" then hold onto your flat caps, because the the first official trailer for Peaky Blinders series four has just dropped.
Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) can be heard saying: "We're going back..." as the Shelbys' post-prison storyline in the fourth instalment of the BBC drama is seemingly revealed.
"Today, we end this war between us," he says. "We are an organisation of a different dimension,
"They're coming for us all – we don't get to decide who lives or dies."
Tommy adds: "We are out of our league."
And while Tom Hardy is among the stars making a dramatic comeback as gangster Alfie Solomons, it looks like Polly Gray (Helen McCrory) could be facing the death penalty by hanging in the news series.
According to a tease from the BBC, series four opens with Tommy receiving a mysterious letter on Christmas Eve which tells him that the Peaky Blinders are in "danger of annihilation".
"As the enemy closes in, Shelby flees his country house and returns to the streets of Small Heath, Birmingham where a fight for survival begins..."
Speaking to radio station Today FM in his native Ireland, Cillian Murphy said: "In the classic gangster arc, the last season was sort of all about the wealth, the house and all that material stuff.
"This season is sort of a return to the roots. That's about as much as I can reveal."
In case you've been living under a rock, Peaky Blinders focuses on a ruthless gang run by Murphy's character Thomas Shelby in post-World War I Birmingham, who sewed razor blades into their flat caps (hence the name).
Expect some high-profile new additions to the cast in series four, too.
Adrien Brody – yes, actual Oscar winner Adrien Brody – will join the show in a part written especially for him, with Aidan Gillen (Littlefinger from Game of Thrones) also on board.
"Adrien plays the threat to the family, and possibly the biggest they'll face," said Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.
"Aidan is a sort of, in the face of danger it's like pressing the nuclear button – you get him to help. Let me put it that way. We have been very fortunate to get two really legendary actors.
"We get a lot of actors who want to be part of [Peaky Blinders] which is great but we try not to make it a 'spot the star' sentiment, and just get actors who are really perfect for the role."
He added: "Tommy's redemption might take a little bit longer. It's the family being forced back together".
A premiere date for Peaky Blinders series four is yet to be confirmed with the BBC simply saying it's "coming soon" but we're expecting it to return on BBC Two later this autumn.
