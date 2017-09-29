Watch the first trailer for Peaky Blinders series 4

From Digital Spy

If you can't wait until Arthur Shelby bursts back onto your TV screens, shouting: "Who the f**k's next?!" then hold onto your flat caps, because the the first official trailer for Peaky Blinders series four has just dropped.

Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) can be heard saying: "We're going back..." as the Shelbys' post-prison storyline in the fourth instalment of the BBC drama is seemingly revealed.

"Today, we end this war between us," he says. "We are an organisation of a different dimension,

"They're coming for us all – we don't get to decide who lives or dies."

Tommy adds: "We are out of our league."

And while Tom Hardy is among the stars making a dramatic comeback as gangster Alfie Solomons, it looks like Polly Gray (Helen McCrory) could be facing the death penalty by hanging in the news series.

According to a tease from the BBC, series four opens with Tommy receiving a mysterious letter on Christmas Eve which tells him that the Peaky Blinders are in "danger of annihilation".

"As the enemy closes in, Shelby flees his country house and returns to the streets of Small Heath, Birmingham where a fight for survival begins..."