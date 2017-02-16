Watch Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler Run a Basement Casino in 'The House' Trailer

Viva Las Vegas — heist heaven. The House shows gambling is for good: Strapped for cash to pay their daughter’s college tuition, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler try their luck at running a Vegas casino. Well, not exactly Vegas and not exactly a casino, but at the very least Vegas-adjacent: Ferrell and Poehler become the bosses of an underground basement casino. “I’m not going to tell my daughter she can’t go to college,” Ferrell explains. “So we resorted to a life of crime.” We guess an entire movie chronicling Ferrell and Poehler trying to figure out the FAFSA wouldn’t be nearly as entertaining. The House hits theaters June 30.

