Watch Carrie Fisher's Audition for 'Star Wars: A New Hope'

By Ryan Parker

It seemed like the galaxy, not just the world, stopped for a moment when news broke that Carrie Fisher died on Tuesday at the age of 60.

Best known for bringing the iconic, kickass Princess Leia to life, Fisher showed legions of fans that while her character may be royalty, she could take care of herself and handle a blaster just fine.

Fisher would go one to say in early interviews that she was shocked by the film’s success. And she also commented on how difficult some of the lines (which nerds everywhere know by heart now) were pretty hard to spit out at first.

But, like any other project, she had to nail the audition before she was cast to be Leia. Watch below as Fisher reads lines with Harrison Ford during her audition for Star Wars: A New Hope.

Read More: Hollywood Mourns Iconic ‘Star Wars’ Star Carrie Fisher