Watch Bryan Cranston Do Clint Eastwood Impression in 'Why Him?' Blooper Reel (Exclusive)

Bryan Cranston earned an Oscar nomination for playing the blacklisted screenwriter Dalton Trumbo in Trumbo and Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his portrayal of President Lyndon B. Johnson in the HBO movie All the Way. If he’s looking to do another biopic, may we suggest Clint Eastwood.

The Breaking Bad alum does a wicked Dirty Harry, at least that much we learned from a blooper reel clip from the Why Him? Blu-ray (watch exclusively above). Goaded by writer-director John Hamburg to wrap a scene as the iconic actor-filmmaker, Cranston launches into his impression. “That’s fine, I don’t need it, that’s good,” he snarls with Eastwood’s trademark scowl.

Why Him? stars Cranston as a Midwestern printing specialist, who, along with his wife (Megan Mullally) and son (Griffin Gluck), travels to Silicon Valley to meet the boyfriend of his daughter (Zooey Deutch) over the holidays. Said boyfriend, however, is an eccentric millionaire tech exec (James Franco), and things go haywire quick.

The comedy is now available on Digital HD and will be available on DVD and Blu-ray March 28. Watch the trailer:





Read more: