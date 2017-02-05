Watch All of the Super Bowl Movie Trailers, Including 'Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2'

While much of America tunes in to Fox on Sunday night for the Super Bowl, movie fans will also be keeping their eyes peeled for the latest and greatest movie trailers making a splash during the commercial breaks. Go here to see our rundown of the greatest Super Bowl trailer premieres of all time (Independence Day!). And see below for a list of the spots that have premiered online:

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2

Just before kickoff, Marvel debuted a new spot for the much-anticipated sequel hitting theaters on May 5. It features our core Guardians: Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and Baby Groot (Vin Diesel), along with more recent compadres Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Yondu (Michael Rooker), and Nebula (Karen Gillan).

Transformers: The Last Knight

The fifth installment in the series debuted this action-heavy clip early featuring Anthony Hopkins’s voiceover and a battle royale between Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. The movie hits theaters on June 23.

Life

The sci-fi thriller starring Ryan Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson, and Jake Gyllenhaal follows a crew of astronauts on the International Space Station who discover proof of life on Mars. The Alien-esque Super Bowl spot reminds us that it’s usually a better idea to leave extraterrestrials where you found them. The movie premieres on March 24.

Ghost in the Shell

Scarlett Johansson plays Major, a cyborg counter-terrorism agent, in the visually-ambitious adaptation of the classic Japanese anime. The movie hits theaters on March 31.