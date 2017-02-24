Watch A Supercut of Every Best Picture Oscar Winner

This year marks the 89th Academy Awards — meaning that we have 88 winners of the Oscars’ Best Picture to dig into so far. That’s a large number, and to help you wrap your head around it, Yahoo Movies has compiled a video of clips from every Best Picture winner ever, beginning with the 1927 silent film Wings and ending with last year’s Spotlight. It’s a crash course in Oscar history and film trends. Watch it above!

In the first year of the Academy Awards, only three films were nominated for Best Picture, but the competition became fiercer with time. By the 1930s, it wasn’t unusual to have a dozen films in the category, which is why the Academy capped the number of Best Picture nominees at five in 1944. It stayed that way until 2009, when the limit was increased to the current 10. This year has nine Best Picture contenders, including: Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, La La Land, Lion, Manchester by the Sea, and Moonlight.

Which one will join the likes of Casablanca, The Godfather Part II, and Titanic in the annals of Best Picture history? Tune in on Feb. 26 to find out.

Watch a Supercut of Every Best Actor Oscar Winner:

Read more:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, or leave your comments below.