Watch a Deleted Tom Cruise Meltdown from 'Jerry Maguire' (Exclusive)

It’s been 20 years since Renée Zellweger told Tom Cruise, “You had me at hello.” To celebrate the anniversary of Jerry Maguire (which opened on December 13, 1996), Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has released a new Blu-ray edition of Cameron Crowe’s feel-good drama, including nearly an hour of deleted and extended scenes. That includes the never-before-seen extended scene above, which takes place after sports agent Jerry (Cruise) has been fired for sending a memo suggesting that his company should build more genuine relationships with clients. As Jerry strikes out on his own, his fiancée Avery (Kelly Preston, soon to be replaced in Jerry’s affections by Renée Zellweger’s character) gives him a not-so-helpful pep talk. The longer version of the final scene includes a moment of Jerry completely losing his cool while he packs, stomping on his suitcase and screaming “I don’t wanna go to Texas!” Watch it above.

Jerry Maguire was director Cameron Crowe’s biggest box-office success and was a breakout role for the virtually unknown Zellweger. The film was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The twentieth anniversary Blu-ray includes a new “3-part retrospective” on the film called “Jerry Maguire: We Meet Again,” and a limited Best Buy-exclusive edition includes a copy of Jerry Maguire’s full mission statement (in case you ever need to leave your job with a bang) and the soundtrack CD.

Watch Zellweger share memories from ‘Jerry Maguire’ and other movies in ‘Role Recall’:



