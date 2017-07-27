Warwick Davis confirmed for the Star Wars Han Solo spin-off movie

Davis… has landed a role in the new Han Solo movie – Credit: Getty

‘Star Wars’ veteran Warwick Davis is set for yet another trip to a galaxy far, far away.

He’s currently on set at Pinewood, with a role in the Han Solo spin-off movie, under the directorship of Ron Howard.

Howard and Davis have history too, with Howard directing Davis in ‘Willow’.

The news came after a fan asked whether he had any plans for a sequel to the 1988 fantasy, to which he replied:

“Glad you are asking for one! I directed @WarwickADavis for the 1st time in 30 years today. It made me happy.”

It was rumoured that Davis had snagged a role back in May, but this is the first confirmation of it.

Davis first appeared in the ‘Star Wars’ series playing Wicket, the Ewok from ‘Return of the Jedi’ back in 1983.

He then went on to roles in ‘The Phantom Menace’, ‘The Force Awakens’, ‘Rogue One’ and most recently ‘The Last Jedi’.

The Han Solo movie is due out on May 25, 2018, with ‘The Last Jedi’ due for December 15 this year.

