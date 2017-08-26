Warner Bros/DC deny rumours of Gotham City Sirens cancellation

A source at Warner Bros has refuted speculation that the planned DC Extended Universe movie ‘Gotham City Sirens’ has been axed.

Multiple outlets, this site included, have commented in recent days on claims that the in-development film was in trouble following the reported withdrawal of director David Ayer (‘Suicide Squad’), and the announcement of a Harley Quinn/Joker movie taking precedence.

However, in a comment to Forbes, an unnamed ‘insider’ close to the production insists, “Harley, Catwoman and Poison Ivy are super important to us– And a super cool team, too!”

Announced in December 2016, ‘Gotham City Sirens’ has Margot Robbie attached as a producer as well as reprising her ‘Suicide Squad’ role of Harley Quinn. Inspired by a DC Comics series which ran from 2009 to 2011, it will unite Harley with an as-yet uncast Poison Ivy and Catwoman. It is anticipated the film may see the villainous trio do battle with the Birds of Prey, a Gotham-based all-female crime-fighting team whose varying line-up has included Huntress and Black Canary.

As well as being one among many in-development DCEU movies based in Batman’s neck of the woods – others including ‘The Batman’ and the recently announced Joker origin movie -‘Gotham City Sirens’ is also one among a number of pointedly female-centred DCEU projects in the pipeline, the most notable others being Patty Jenkins’ ‘Wonder Woman 2’ and Joss Whedon’s ‘Batgirl.’

Forbes put forth the theory that the delay of ‘Gotham City Sirens’ may be in part down to efforts to fit the project into a broader DCEU chronology, speculating that the Harley Quinn/Joker movie (which they suggest will be entitled ‘Mad Love,’ although ‘Harley Quinn Vs The Joker’ was initially rumoured) will see their toxic love story come to an end, paving the way for Harley to team up with Ivy and Selina Kyle. The events of ‘Suicide Squad 2’ (expected to shoot next year) and ‘Batgirl’ (thought to be high on the DCEU agenda) could feasibly play a role in this as well.

Of course, at this point all we can do is speculate. Still, it’s reassuring to hear that Warner Bros and DC have not lost faith in a project which, in the right hands, could prove very entertaining indeed. We should also stress there has been no official confirmation yet that David Ayer is off the movie.

The next DCEU movie to hit cinemas is ‘Justice League,’ opening 17 November. The in-production ‘Aquaman’ is due December 2018, whilst ‘Shazam!’ will go before cameras soon ahead of an April 2019 release.

