Warner Bros. teases big screen Batman universe

Batman could get his own big screen universe - Credit: Warner Bros.

There could be a lot more ‘Batman’ on the way…

And we’re not just talking a ‘Suicide Squad 2’ cameo, either.

During an interview with IGN at San Diego Comic Con (via Screen Rant), DC Comics boss and DC Extended Universe runner Geoff Johns hinted at plans to bring the Batman Universe to the big screen.

“We haven’t gone out there and said what our slate is and that’s because we’ll do it when we’re ready and we have the films that we’re excited about. But for Batman, what I will say is that Batman is more than just Batman and, you know, it’s been way too long since we’ve seen an expansion of that universe.”

But what does that mean for the DC universe?

Well, we’ve already got a number of Batman movies in the works – ‘Justice League’ and ‘The Batman’ to name just a few. But there’s also the matter of spin-offs and tie-ins starring other Batman characters and villains.

And there’s already a few of those, too.

“Batgirl – we are doing Batgirl with Joss Whedon,” said Johns. “It’s going to be super exciting. He’s going to start that next year, and that’s just the start. We want to explore the Batman universe in a very big new way and Matt Reeves is coming on to do Batman now, and we don’t want to do the same thing that has been done before. We want to build it out just like we built it out in the comics.”

Of course, there’s also ‘Suicide Squad 2’ yet to come.

Not to mention rumours that we’ll be seeing Harley Quinn and the Joker get their very own, presumably dark and twisted, spin-off movie.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“A Nightwing film written by Bill Dubuque and directed by Chris McKay has also been in the works at Warner Bros,” explains Screen Rant. And there are plenty of other characters who could eventually support Batman on the big screen.

Time for another Catwoman movie, perhaps?

Ben Affleck’s Batman will next appear in ‘Justice League’.

‘Justice League’ stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Ezra Miller as The Flash.

Zack Snyder (and Joss Whedon) directed the movie, based on a script by Chris Terrio.

‘Justice League’ heads to cinemas on 17 November 2017.

