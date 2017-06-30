Warner Bros starts work on live-action reboot of The Jetsons

Warner Bros is heading back to the future, with news that a live-action reboot of 60s cartoon series ‘The Jetsons’ is in development.

George, Jane, Elroy and Judy Jetson will be hitting small screens in the form of a new TV series, according to reports.

‘Family Guy’ producer Gary Ganetti is said to be behind the project, with director Robert Zemekis (yep, ‘Back To The Future’s helmsman) also involved.

The original series was set in the year 2062, and was the work of the legendary animation house Hanna-Barbera, broadcasting 75 episodes between 1962 and 1963.

Basically ‘The Flintstones in Space’, it found the Jetson family living in the space age utopia of Orbit City, complete with flying cars and amazing labour-saving devices, alongside aliens and futuristic robots.

This new take on the Jetsons isn’t the only project in the pipeline either – Warner Bros announced plans for an animated movie in May this year, with Conrad Vernon, director of the adult animation ‘Sausage Party’, at the helm.

But plans for Jetsons movies have been knocking around since the 80s, with one eventually emerging to very little fanfare in 1990.

Robert Rodriguez was even attached to a planned CGI adaptation in 2007, and then in 2012 Kanye West, of all people, tweeted that he had been approached to be the ‘creative director’ on a new Jetson project.

The film’s then producer confirmed speaking with West, but denied he was on board.

