Warner Bros pulls its Geostorm posters in the wake of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma

Posters for the new disaster movie ‘Geostorm’ have been pulled from circulation by its studio Warner Bros, in the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The one-sheet posters for the movie featured the tagline ‘Brave The Storm’, as well as an illustration of a tsunami barrelling down a city block.

But now the artwork is set to be ‘modified’.

In a memo to cinemas, Warner Bros’ exhibitor marketing department said: “We want to be sensitive to everyone who are being and have been affected by the horrible storms, including families that may live in unaffected areas.

“That said, please pull the GEOSTORM one-sheet currently in theatres with the tag line ‘Brave The Storm’. We will ship new one-sheets once the campaign has been modified.”

The somewhat beleaguered movie has been in the pipeline for some time now, having first rolled cameras back in 2014, but then having to undergo re-shoots in 2016 after poor reactions to its test-screenings.

Set in the near future, it finds the planet under the Earth protected by climate-controlling satellites which start to malfunction.

It stars Gerard Butler as an astronaut tasked with taking a team into space to stop the satellites creating an epic, apocalyptic storm.

There’s some espionage thrown in there too, and some president kidnapping.

With Abbie Cornish, Ed Harris and Andy Garcia on the bill, it’s due out in the US and the UK on October 20.

