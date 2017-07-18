Warner Bros. adds two new DC movies for 2020

The Justice League may be expanding its roster…

That’s right – two new untitled DC movies have been announced.

“Warner Bros. has announced four untitled movie release dates spanning from 2018 to 2020, including two new DC movies,” confirmed Variety. “According to the lineup unveiled on Monday, it’s releasing an animated movie on June 1, 2018; an event film on Dec. 13, 2019; a DC film on Feb. 14, 2020; and another DC movie on June 5, 2020.”

But what will those new movies be?

Unfortunately, Warner Bros. didn’t reveal any details about their two new DC titles… but with San Diego Comic Con just around the corner, that seems like a great time to chalk up some new announcements.

And we’ve got some ideas what might be coming up.

Wonder Woman beats other DC movies at US box office - Credit: Warner Bros. More

It’s no secret that ‘Wonder Woman’ has taken the DC universe (and the box office) by storm. Surely, it’s only a matter of time before we get a sequel, and with Geoff Johns confirming to Variety that he’s currently working on a treatment, it could well end up being one of Warner Bros. new releases.

“Patty and I are writing the treatment right now,” he said. “The goal is to make another great ‘Wonder Woman’ film.”

As for the second DC film, that’s anyone’s guess.

Could this be another Batman movie? Or will we see some of DC’s lesser heroes heading to the big screen?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Justice League’ stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Ezra Miller as The Flash.

Zack Snyder (and Joss Whedon) directed the movie, based on a script by Chris Terrio.

‘Justice League’ heads to cinemas on 17 November 2017.

