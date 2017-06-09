'War for the Planet of the Apes' Sets One-Night-Only June Screenings, Intros Apes' Human Child Ally

July 14 is the day we all expected War for the Planet of the Apes to break out — but some fans will be able to see the skirmish almost a month early. Yesterday, Fox announced “Be the First to Witness the End” special free screening events for War for the Planet of the Apes, to be held in 37 markets across the country on June 19 (via Slashfilm). Not surprisingly, the passes seem already to be gone for screenings in the dozen cities highlighted on the site’s front page, though stragglers can put their names on a waiting list in case seats become available.

The lucky early birds will get a three-and-a-half week jump on the rest of us to see director Matt Reeves’ film pitting Caesar and his revolutionary apes against Woody Harrelson’s Colonel Kurtz-like military man. It’s the third — and presumably final — installment in the origin-story trilogy filling in the blanks that eventually led to Earth’s simian takeover (as seen in the 1968 original Planet of the Apes).

If you’re content to wait to see the film at your leisure — or got shut out of the early screenings — Fox has a consolation prize: A preview of the action, via a newly released clip (watch it above) that focuses on Amiah Miller’s Nova, a new character who bonds with the apes.

‘War for the Planet of the Apes’: Watch a trailer:

