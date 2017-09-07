'War for Planet of the Apes' exclusive: Watch deleted scene from home release

War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter in 20th Century Fox’s origin-story reboot of the beloved sci-fi franchise, delivered a rousing wartime conclusion to the story of Caesar (Andy Serkis), the intelligent simian who leads his compatriots in a battle for survival against their human adversaries.

Directed by Matt Reeves, it was one of the summer’s most critically hailed films, and fans won’t have to wait long to see it again — or catch up with it for the first time — as it is set to debut on UK home-video platforms this November. Along with that announcement, Yahoo Movies now has an exclusive clip to premiere from its upcoming Blu-ray.

War for Planet of the Apes will arrive on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, 3D Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD in November (exact date TBC)— the same day that a trilogy box set (including Rise, Dawn, and War) will also hit store shelves. Arguably the most enticing elements of those packages are the 10 deleted scenes from Reeves’s epic, one of which — “I Am Like Koba” — you can now see above.

In it, a captured Caesar confesses that he cannot let go of his hatred for the Colonel (Woody Harrelson), who murdered his family. Consumed with that rage, Caesar states that he’s become just like Koba (Toby Kebbell), his vengeance-seeking adversary who perished at the conclusion of Dawn.

The entire special features rundown is as follows:

War for the Planet of the Apes Digital Special Features Include:

Scene Comparisons (10 Scenes) — Side-by-side comparison showing performance capture above the final scene.

War for the Planet of the Apes DVD Special Features Include :

“All About Caesar” Featurette

Audio Commentary by Matt Reeves

Concept Art Gallery

War for the Planet of the Apes Blu-ray Special Features Include :

Concept Art Gallery

Audio Commentary by Matt Reeves

Deleted Scenes with Optional Audio Commentary by Matt Reeves:

Graveyard

Turncoats

Barrier Wall

“I Owe You One”

“A Great Man”

“Do Not Lose Hope”

Snowfall

The Colonel’s Speech

Malcolm and the Dinosaurs

“I Am Like Koba”

Featurettes:

“Waging War for the Planet of the Apes” — In-depth documentary on the making of War for the Planet of the Apes

“All About Caesar”

“WETA: Pushing Boundaries”

“Music for Apes”

“Apes: The Meaning of it All”

“The Apes Saga: An Homage”

