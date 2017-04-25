Want to Visit Gotham City? It's Going to Be Built for Real at Abu Dhabi Theme Park

Concept art of Gotham City for proposed Warner Bros. theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (Photo: Warner Bros. Consumer Products)

By Aaron Couch, The Hollywood Reporter

Batman v Superman may have brought both Gotham and Metropolis together on the big screen for the first time, but now those cities will have a real-world presence — thanks to Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

The theme park has revealed plans for six themed worlds that are going to populate it. Here are the areas:

Metropolis and Gotham City

These two areas are inspired by the DC Comics universe, and will feature skyscrapers befitting some of its larger-than-life superheroes. The concept art for Gotham City (above) shows off a Joker presence as well. See the concept art for Metropolis below:

Concept art of Metropolis for proposed Warner Bros. theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (Photo: Warner Bros. Consumer Products) More

Cartoon Junction, Bedrock, and Dynamite Gulch

These three areas will draw from Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera, and characters such as Bugs Bunny and Scooby-Doo will be walking around.

Concept art of Bedrock for proposed Warner Bros. theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (Photo: Warner Bros. Consumer Products) More

Concept art of Cartoon Junction for proposed Warner Bros. theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (Photo: Warner Bros. Consumer Products) More

Concept art of Dynamite Gulch for proposed Warner Bros. theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (Photo: Warner Bros. Consumer Products) More

Warner Bros. Plaza

This area draws from old Hollywood and the era in which these characters were first created.

Concept art of Warner Bros. Plaza for proposed Warner Bros. theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (Photo: Warner Bros. Consumer Products) More

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is slated to open in 2018 and is located on Yas Island. Warner Bros. is working with Miral on the project, which will encompass 1.65 million square feet and feature 29 rides, shows and attractions.

