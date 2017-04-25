Want to Visit Gotham City? It's Going to Be Built for Real at Abu Dhabi Theme Park

By Aaron Couch, The Hollywood Reporter
Batman v Superman may have brought both Gotham and Metropolis together on the big screen for the first time, but now those cities will have a real-world presence — thanks to Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.
The theme park has revealed plans for six themed worlds that are going to populate it. Here are the areas:
Metropolis and Gotham City
These two areas are inspired by the DC Comics universe, and will feature skyscrapers befitting some of its larger-than-life superheroes. The concept art for Gotham City (above) shows off a Joker presence as well. See the concept art for Metropolis below:
Cartoon Junction, Bedrock, and Dynamite Gulch
These three areas will draw from Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera, and characters such as Bugs Bunny and Scooby-Doo will be walking around.
Warner Bros. Plaza
This area draws from old Hollywood and the era in which these characters were first created.
Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is slated to open in 2018 and is located on Yas Island. Warner Bros. is working with Miral on the project, which will encompass 1.65 million square feet and feature 29 rides, shows and attractions.
