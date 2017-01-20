Want to Achieve Dopeness? The ‘xXx’ Cast Is Here to Help

One of the most memorable lines in the xXx: Return of Xander Cage trailer comes from Augustus Gibbons (Samuel L. Jackson). He coolly instructs Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) to “kick some ass, get the girl, and try to look dope while doing it.” Of course, for an adrenaline junkie and all-around badass like Xander Cage, looking dope isn’t so hard to achieve. For the rest of us, though, it might be a tall order. When Yahoo Movies attended the junket for xXx, we asked the cast and director how one achieves dopeness.

“That’s a good question,” answered dopeness master general Vin Diesel. “I don’t know if it’s so easily taught. You need a lot of confidence to pull it off, and you have to allow yourself confidence. So often in life we simply don’t allow ourselves confidence.”

The rest of the cast seemed to agree that it comes down to embracing yourself. “I think it’s just about being authentic and just using what you have and amplifying it,” said Ruby Rose. “Without trying,” Donnie Yen said. “That’s the most dope. You don’t try. It comes natural.” “You just got to be yourself,” added Kris Wu.

Deepika Padukone deferred to Diesel’s wisdom. “Somebody asked Vin the same question in India, and he was like, ‘Even money can’t buy swag. You either have it or you don’t,’” she noted.

D.J. Caruso, the man who directed the film and thus all the dopeness too, added in his thoughts. “One achieves dopeness by being incredibly natural and being true to yourself,” he said. “People try to be dope and be who they’re not, and I think this movie is just a celebration of being your unique individual — be who you are, and whatever you’re doing, you’ll be dope.”

