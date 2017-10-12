The Walking Dead season 8: an update on the plot and characters to date

Autumn is upon us – and for loyal fans of Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon et al, it’ll soon be time to dive back into the zombie-infested world of The Walking Dead. The first episode of the show’s eighth season begins on AMC on Sunday October 22for US viewers – and, as per usual, us UK viewers will be able to get in on the action a day later, at 9pm on October 23 on FOX.

But how much can you remember of season seven (the finale of which was broadcast back in April)? Here’s a quick recap and guide to everything you need to know ahead of the new season premiere next month.

The cliffhanger isn’t quite so bad this year – but things are still pretty tense

Okay, so this time round we haven’t spent the entire summer frantically speculating about which cast regular was going to fall foul of Lucille, the “thirsty” baseball bat wielded by unpredictable villain Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). But season seven still ended with the promise of forthcoming bloodshed.

The beginning of the season, which aired all the way back in October 2015, saw Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes reluctantly concede power, broken by Negan’s continuous threats and expertise in psychological (and actual) torture – and cowed by the sheer manpower of his antagonistic group of survivors, the Saviors.

Following the example of other subdued colonies, Rick agreed to pay tribute to the Saviors, living under their tyrannical rule and turning a proportion of the produce of his settlement, Alexandria, over to them.

Andrew Lincoln as Rick and Lauren Cohan as Maggie Credit: AMC More

Negan took Daryl, a key member of the group and friend of Rick’s, captive, and also later imprisoned Rick’s son Carl, who broke into the Savior’s base to try and assassinate Negan. Ever one for surprises, Negan decided not to harm him Carl, instead professing himself a fan of the young boy’s bravery – and subjecting him to a range of sadistic psychological tortures instead.

By the time the mid-season break rolled around (the show’s 16-episode season runs are usually shown in two parts, one in the Autumn and one in the Spring), Daryl had escaped, and Rick had changed his tune. The hardened survivor we’d come to know and love was back, and preparing to take down the Saviors.

Firstly, however, he had to earn the support of various other communities, including the Scavengers – who talked Rick and his friends to procuring guns for them, before revealing their true (Negan-shaded) colours in the finale.

Lennie James as Morgan Credit: AMC More

