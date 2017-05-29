‘Voldemort: Origins of the Heir’ Trailer: Fan-Made Harry Potter Prequel Looks Amazing

The big-screen Harry Potter prequel “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” may have received a mixed reaction from Muggles, but a new fan film trailer showcases some amazing special effects and the spirit of J. K. Rowling’s original series. “Voldemort: Origins of the Heir” dropped the first footage on May 28, and this non-profit film has the professional feel of a Hollywood blockbuster. Directed, written and edited by Gianmaria Pezzato, “Origins” was spun off of the sixth book in the series, “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.”

According to the film’s official site, this prequel focuses on “What made Tom Riddle become Voldemort? What happened in those years, and what really went down at Hogwarts when he came back? There are some clues in the books which have not been transposed at all in the movies, but a lot goes unspoken. This is the story we want to tell: the rise of the Dark Lord before Harry Potter and his first demise.”

Watch the trailer below:

