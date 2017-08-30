Vince Vaughn is unrecognisable as a skinhead in Brawl In Cell Block 99

Beneath that dome and that feeling of unease is the usually easy-going goofball Vince Vaughn.

And he’s really giving a car what for.

The star of ‘Swingers’ and ‘Dodgeball’ appears to be acting out of his skin and living up to that simmering, underlying potential in this hard-boiled crime thriller ‘Brawl In Cell Block 99’.

It finds Vaughn as Bradley Thomas, an ex-boxer who loses his job as a mechanic, and turns to drug-running. It doesn’t end well, and soon he’s locked up, whereupon he’s coerced into a savage world of violence.

‘The Wedding Crashers’ it ain’t.

It’s helmed by S. Craig Zahler, the novelist, screenwriter, cinematographer, heavy metal drummer and now director, who made the celebrated western ‘Bone Tomahawk’ in 2015.

Zahler has written the script (and appears on the soundtrack), while Vaughn is also currently filming the helmsman’s next movie too, ‘Dragged Across Concrete’ with Mel Gibson and Laurie Holden.

Also starring Jennifer Carpenter, Don Johnson and Udo Kier, ‘Brawl In Cell Block 99’ is due out in the US in October, with a UK release date to follow.

