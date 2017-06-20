Vin Diesel will return as Xander Cage for xXx 4

Xander Cage will be back in ‘xXx 4’.

And Vin Diesel is apparently along for the ride.

According to Variety, the Los Angeles based H Collective has snagged half-a-dozen new projects, including a sequel to ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’.

“The H Collective is launching as a production-financing entity that’s backing half a dozen projects including the sequel to ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ and Aaron Paul’s thriller ‘The Parts You Lose’.”

“The Untitled “xXx” sequel would be the fourth in the franchise with Roth and Kirschenbaum. “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” starring Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose, Donnie Yen and Samuel L. Jackson, grossed nearly $350 million worldwide including $164 million in China. Diesel said in January at the London premiere that Paramount had expressed interest in him starring in the sequel.”

According to director D.J. Caruso, the rest of the crew will be back, too.

Vin Diesel will return as Xander Cage – Credit: Paramount Pictures More

That includes Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev, Deepika Padukone and presumably the rest of the team from ‘The Return of Xander Cage’.

Yes meetings next week. Honing in on story and start dates — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) June 12, 2017





Of course, that’s good news for the fans. After all, you only have to look at the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise to realise that Vin Diesel plays well with a good team. And it looks as though ‘xXx 4’ will be giving him just that.

But when will ‘xXx 4’ be heading to the big screen?

At the moment, it looks as though it’s early days. They’re still ‘honing’ the script and beginning to approach casting… so it could be a couple of years before we see Xander back on our screens.

‘xXx 4’ will star Vin Diesel, along with the potential return of Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev, and Deepika Padukone.

C.J. Caruso will direct… but it’s unclear whether F. Scott Frazier will return to write.

Either way, it’s another ‘xXx’ movie… and that’s pretty cool.

