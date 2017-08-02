Vin Diesel is trying to bring Miami Vice back to TV

From Digital Spy

Vin Diesel is working fast and furiously to bring classic '80s cop show Miami Vice back to TV.

33 years after Miami Vice first premiered on NBC, the Peacock Network is partnering with Diesel to reboot the action-adventure series for a new generation in time for the 2018-2019 TV season.

According to Deadline, Diesel is developing a revamped pilot written by The Mist and Satisfaction writer Peter Macmanus through his production company One Race TV.

There's no indication yet that Vin Diesel would actually appear in the new Miami Vice, but the project is still in a very early stage.

Photo credit: Universal More

Remakes of classic TV procedurals seem to be all the rage these days. NBC's rival network CBS has had success with updated versions of both Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver.

The Peacock Network memorably had less success with its short-lived reboots of Ironside and Charlie's Angels over the last several years.

Miami Vice originally aired on NBC from 1984 to 1989, and starred Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as badass cops whose fashion sense was as radical as their policing.

Photo credit: NBC / Getty Images More

The police procedural became one of the defining TV shows of the 1980s, luring huge names like Glenn Frey, Phil Collins, Willie Nelson and even Leonard Cohen for guest appearances.

17 years after the TV series came to an end, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Michael Mann adapted Miami Vice into a big-budget blockbuster movie starring Colin Farrell as Crockett and Jamie Foxx as Tubbs.

While the film was only a modest success at the box office, nostalgia for Miami Vice has never died. Here's hoping that NBC and Vin Diesel can get Crockett and Tubbs back on the beat next year!

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like