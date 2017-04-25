Vin Diesel Responds to Charlize Theron’s Comments About On-Screen Kiss

Fate of the Furious star Vin Diesel stopped by Ellen on Tuesday, and he finally got the chance to respond to Furious co-star Charlize Theron’s comments from when she appeared on the show recently. Diesel’s and Theron’s characters in the film, Dom and Cipher, share a scene in which Cipher grabs and kisses the unwilling Dom. In an interview, Diesel said the kiss was great. Theron’s response to Diesel’s comments regarding the kiss were anything but kind, and apparently this is the first he was hearing about it.

Charlize Theron and Vin Diesel in Fate of the Furious. (Photo: Universal) More

Ellen DeGeneres attempted to read quotes from Theron comparing Dom to a dead fish. Diesel repeatedly got out of his chair and questioned Theron’s view of Dom in the scene. DeGeneres finally got him to stay seated for a moment so she could finish Theron’s quote.

“His character’s frozen like a dead fish. He’s saying it was the best kiss ever. It was the most psychotic kiss ever. And this whole spiel about how lips don’t lie. I like a little more movement in my men,” DeGeneres quoted Theron as saying.

And then it was Diesel’s chance to defend himself and Dom on the same stage where Theron made the comments.

“First of all, you don’t come on Ellen, with the wonderful animation of Finding Dory, and compare me to a dead fish. Right or wrong,” Diesel said.

That doesn’t really make any sense whatsoever, which is why DeGeneres responded perfectly.

“I don’t know what happened just now,” she said. “I don’t know how that solved anything, but that’s fine.”

Check out the different, over-the-top ending ‘Fate of the Furious’ almost had:

Read more at Yahoo Movies:

•Salma Hayek on ‘From Dusk Til Dawn’ Striptease: ‘I Had to Put Myself in a Trance to Perform With a Snake’

•The 3 Most Underrated Jack Nicholson Movies

•Brie Larson and the Cast of ‘Free Fire’ Weigh In on Who Had the Best Facial Hair

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Khail Anonymous, on Twitter.