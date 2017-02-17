Make Like Vin Diesel With This RC 'Fast & Furious' Dodge Charger (and Other Exclusive Mattel Toy Sneak Peeks)

New York Toy Fair is upon us, giving the world’s biggest toy makers a platform to unveil their biggest toys for the upcoming year. Over the past week, Yahoo Movies has been exclusively showcasing some of the coolest items that will be on display at Manhattan’s Jacob K. Javits Center starting Feb. 18. Today, we have a preview of some sweet collectibles coming from Mattel. Among the highlights, a fully armed and loaded remote-controlled Dodge Charger based on Dom’s ride in The Fate of the Furious, a new line of Hot Wheels cars based on Marvel’s top female superheroes, and super-sized Justice League Action figures. Click through for a sneak peek at all the goodies.