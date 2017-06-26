Vin Diesel and Gal Gadot enjoy some family vibes in Hollywood Hills

They might be all Action Jackson on screen, but you can feel the family love in that candid snap of off-screen pals Vin Diesel and Gal Gadot.

Vin dropped this lovely snap on his Facebook page, him cradling his nine-month-old daughter Hania and Gadot feeding her three-month-old daughter Maya on a balcony overlooking the Hollywood Hills.

Captioning the shot, he said: “When we aren’t playing superheroes… All love.”

The pair have been chums for some time, since 2009’s ‘Fast & Furious’ movie, in fact.

She played the Porsche (and then Ducati) driving former Mossad agent Gisele Yashar, reprising the role in ‘Fast Five’ in 2011, and ‘Fast & Furious 6’ in 2013 (and appearing in archive footage in ‘Fast & Furious 7’).

There’s plenty of shots of the pair together across Vin’s various social media concerns, dating back over the years.

Gadot appears to be taking some well-earned time out, following her blockbusting effort in DC and Warner Bros’ ‘Wonder Woman’.

It’s scored director Patty Jenkins the highest-grossing movie helmed by a female director of all time, after pulling in $653 million worldwide.

Gadot is likely mulling her return to the character too – Jenkins has confirmed that plans for ‘Wonder Woman 2’ are already rolling.

