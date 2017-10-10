VIII things to know about 'Episode VIII': Breaking down 'The Last Jedi' trailer

Monday night, millions of voices cried out in joy as the all-new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi lightsabered its way onto TV and computer screens around the world. And unlike the residents of poor Alderaan, those voices have yet to be silenced. The two-and-a-half-minute preview has been watched, rewatched, and dissected by Star Wars fans… ourselves included. The Yahoo Entertainment crew took a deep dive into the The Last Jedi trailer and found eight things you need to know about this advanced look at Episode VIII of the Star Wars franchise.

I. Luke is the Last Jedi.

It’s time for the Jedi to end. And they end with Luke. (Credit: Lucasfilm) More

Since the eighth episode’s title was first announced, speculation has raged about the exact identity of the “last Jedi.” Is it Rey? Kylo? Is Jedi plural or singular anyway? Today, with a mere two-word tweet, director Rian Johnson broke that particular mystery box wide open. “It’s Luke,” Johnson wrote in response to a Vanity Fair tweet claiming the filmmakers were still keeping that particular secret close to their vest.

It’s Luke. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 10, 2017

The fact that Luke is the last of his kind explains, in part, why he’s so fearful of Rey’s extraordinary ways with the Force: “I’ve seen this kind of raw strength only once before,” the solitary Jedi Master tells his Padawan. “It didn’t scare me enough then — it does now.” That seems to be a clear reference to Ben Solo, a.k.a. Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), who cast off Luke’s teachings to ally himself with Supreme Leader Snoke, snuffing out the second coming of the Jedi Order. Rather than risk history repeating itself, Skywalker would just as well let the Jedi pass into mythology with his own passing. Rey’s arrival on Ahch-To, and insistence on being trained, imperils that plan and shows us a side of Luke we’ve never seen before: the haunted orphan within the galactic hero’s body.

In the real world, at least, the Last Jedi has plenty of fighting spirit left, as evidenced by Mark Hamill‘s spirited (and hilarious) Twitter feud with Star Trek star William Shatner. The sci-fi icons have been trading all-in-good-fun tweets for much of 2017, the most recent missive involving Borgs and Porgs.

I think @starwars has officially jumped the shark. Wasn’t @HamillHimself supposed to be in this movie? pic.twitter.com/HFiA56hlS3 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 10, 2017

We hope this this won’t be the… wait for it… last installment in the eternal Wars vs. Trek debate.

II. We’ll learn more Jedi mythology.

The trailer gives us our best look yet at the very first Jedi temple on Ahch-To, the watery planet where Luke Skywalker went into seclusion. We see more footage of the mysterious tomes emblazoned with the symbol for the Jedi — which might be the Journal of Whills, essentially the Jedi bible. We might also be seeing the inside of a Force tree, which, according to comics, is the descendant of the Great Tree outside the Jedi temple on Coruscant, rescued and replanted by Luke Skywalker.

Rey approaches a gnarled tree shrouded in mist. (Credit: Lucasfilm) More

While they weren’t seen in the trailer, we know from earlier publicity stills that the Jedi artifacts are tended to by nun-like creatures called the Caretakers, who aren’t too fond of Luke.

These journals appeared to be housed inside a tree, could it be a Force tree? (Credit: Lucasfilm) More