Victoria Beckham’s Mini Carpool Karaoke In ‘Mannequin’ Reboot With James Corden

Victoria Beckham joined James Corden on The Late Late Show for a hilarious reboot of the 1987 classic, Mannequin. James shared the trailer for their reboot that started off with “He was a talk show host… And she is a mannequin who turned his world upside down.”

In case 1987 was a little before your time, Mannequin was a movie about a guy, played by Andrew McCarthy, who falls in love with a mannequin who came to life, played by Kim Cattrall. The only problem was, everyone else saw her as a mannequin when he saw her as a real person. Just like in the movie, James is seen talking, laughing, and dancing with Victoria, although, everyone else sees him doing those things with a mannequin.

At one point during the trailer, James takes Victoria for a car ride. Of course, people can’t just ride in a car with James Corden — they must Carpool Karaoke! So James and Victoria busted into a brief, but satisfying Spice Girls song. Although, when another person pulled up next to them, all they saw was James dancing and singing with a mannequin in his front seat… making him look like the dummy.

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. on CBS.

