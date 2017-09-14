Victoria & Abdul: Why are the royals a national obsession in TV and films?

Britain’s longest-serving monarchs are doing their screen duty again. Jenna Coleman’s headstrong teenage queen is beginning to grow up in ITV’s second series of Victoria, as Judi Dench returns to the same role in Victoria & Abdul to face old age and death. The Crown’s second series is also imminent, with writer Peter Morgan promising “uncomfortable adjustments” as our own Queen and her family enter the 1960s. Though Victoria emphasises its subject’s sexuality, and The Crown shows our ruler to be made of hotter flesh and blood than would have been possible a generation ago, they are no different at their core from earlier screen royals. Whatever the sensibilities of their occasionally republican creators, this latest boom remains essentially obsequious, as royal lives look down on our own.

The Queen’s director Stephen Frears’ return to court with Victoria & Abdul is an entertaining if lightweight look at Victoria’s relationship with Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal), the Indian clerk she made her private secretary from 1887. Frears is as comfortable with transgressive British commoners (My Beautiful Launderette, Prick Up Your Ears and the immigrant underclass thriller Dirty Pretty Things) as queens. With a Lee Hall script which makes Victoria an Urdu-learning Islamophile and gentle half-chancer Adul her loving Muslim confidante, an Indian name’s replacement of Albert’s by her side is given full, cheekily transformative play. Dench, returning in an informal sequel to the film which began Victoria’s modern humanisation, Mrs. Brown (1997), is immensely touching as an 81-year-old clinging with child-like need to a loving friend in the 14-year twilight of her long reign.

For all its charm and fast and loose creativity with facts, though, Victoria & Abdul shares the deferential faults of Britain’s royal genre. As with Jenna Coleman and Emily Blunt’s young Victorias, the courtiers and constitutional protocols which frustrate their headstrong wills are insufferable inconveniences. In a tradition going back many centuries, our film-makers blame the monarch’s “friends”, not the sacrosanct throne. Eddie Izzard’s glowering Prince of Wales, Olivia Williams’ waspish Lady Churchill and Michael Gambon’s crusty Lord Salisbury may be racist, but never the Queen, though she delights in being Empress of an India she has never seen, and this jewel is only in her Empire’s crown because of presumptions of racial superiority. “Another famine in India,” Salisbury murmurs at dinner, meant to symbolise the dull details Victoria is assailed by after a half-century at the top, but trivialising Raj negligence which regularly exacerbated many millions of Indian deaths. Abdul’s anti-imperialist sidekick Mohammed (Adeel Akhtar) snipes from the side-lines, but Victoria is handed the acerbic put-downs screenwriters believe our monarchy dish out like after-dinner port.

Jenna Coleman as Queen Victoria in ITV's 'Victoria' (ITV/Rex/Shutterstock) More

The monarchy is seductive. Peter Morgan admits that despite having “no interest in the Royal Family whatsoever”, he has somehow been sucked into writing The Queen, The Audience and The Crown. The Queen began as an interrogation of Tony Blair’s actions after Princess Diana’s death, but Helen Mirren’s Elizabeth overtook him. This Queen’s communion with the beauty of a hunted stag as the public seemed ready to call for her own head did more than any other fictional scene to enrich our perception of her. In imagining a countrywoman finding a moment’s tearful peace far from urban media tumult before rearming her emotional reserve, Frears, Mirren and Morgan make Elizabeth majestic.

