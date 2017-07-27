Venice Lineup: Aronofsky’s ‘mother!’ Lands on the Lido, Plus Films by Clooney, Del Toro, Kechiche

ROME – Darren Aronofsky’s horror thriller “mother!” and new films by George Clooney and Guillermo del Toro will world premiere at the 74th Venice Film Festival, along with hotly anticipated titles from directors such as France’s Abdellatif Kechiche and Spain’s Fernando León de Aranoa.

Aronofsky’s “mother!”, which stars Jennifer Lawrence, had not been expected to go the festival route “because Paramount was [initially] afraid of spoilers,” Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera said at a press conference Thursday. The horror film is scheduled for release in the U.S. on Sept. 15.

As previously reported by Variety, Clooney’s “Suburbicon” (pictured), a black comedy starring Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Josh Brolin, and Oscar Isaac, will launch from the Lido. The film is one of three Paramount titles destined for competition in Venice, along with “mother!” and festival opener “Downsizing” by Alexander Payne. All three movies will also screen in Toronto.

While the Cannes Film Festival in May did not have any studio pics, the Venice lineup this year looks set to bolster the Lido’s growing reputation as a launching pad for awards-season titles.

In “Suburbicon,” Damon plays the father in a well-to-do suburban family that finds itself caught in a spiral of violence. The actor also stars in “Downsizing,” a social satire in which his character agrees to have himself shrunk down in order to live luxuriously in a government resort. The “Downsizing” cast includes Kristen Wiig, Christoph Waltz, Laura Dern, and Jason Sudeikis.

Fox Searchlight will also launch two Golden Lion hopefuls from the Lido, where they are in the main competition: Del Toro’s Cold War-era fantasy “The Shape of Water” and dark thriller “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” directed by Martin McDonaugh (“In Bruges”), which stars Frances McDormand as a feisty middle-aged mother who challenges a small-town police chief, played by Woody Harrelson, after her daughter is murdered and no killer has been found.

Universal International will bow “Victoria and Abdul,” a period piece by director Stephen Frears about the real-life friendship between a young Indian Muslim clerk and Queen Victoria, played by Judi Dench. Frears and Dench also collaborated on Oscar-nominated “Philomena,” which launched from Venice in 2013. “Victoria and Abdul” is out-of-competition.

Another British entry – which will compete – is Andrew Haigh’s Oregon-set “Lean on Pete,” which stars Charlie Plummer (“Granite Flats”) as a teenager who takes a summer job with a washed-up horse trainer, played by Steve Buscemi, and befriends a failing racehorse. New York-based distributor A24 (“Moonlight”) will release “Lean on Pete” in North America.

Amazon Studios will launch competition entry “Human Flow,” Chinese artist Ai Weiwei’s take on the global refugee crisis. The movie was filmed in 23 countries over the course of more than a year.

U.S. writer-director Paul Schrader’s “First Reformed,” starring Ethan Hawke, is also competing for a Golden Lion. Hawke plays an ex-military chaplain grieving over the death of his son. He becomes entangled with a member of his church (Amanda Seyfried) whose husband commits suicide, and delves into the church’s suspicious affairs.

After announcing the lineup, Barbera pronounced himself “97% satisfied in the sense that there are only maybe two or three films that we wanted to have for the festival, and we couldn’t because they will go to other festivals.”

As is often the case, many of the English-language entries at Venice will also screen in Toronto and Telluride. But Venice and Telluride are likely to be sharing as many as eight titles this year, which is unprecedented. Most, if not all, of these will screen in Venice first.

Entries from Europe include “Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno” (in competition), Kechiche’s follow-up to “Blue Is the Warmest Color,” which won the 2013 Palme d’Or, and de Aranoa’s “Loving Pablo,” in which Javier Bardem plays drug lord Pablo Escobar (out-of-competition).

Italian titles competing are Paolo Virzi’s English-language dramedy “The Leisure Seeker,” starring Mirren and Sutherland as a runaway couple on a cross-country journey, and Andrea Pallaoro’s “Hannah,” starring Charlotte Rampling as a woman struggling with her identity after her husband is imprisoned. Both clearly have international elements, Barbera noted.

