Valerian: How Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevigne are the worst on-screen couple ever

Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevigne have no on-screen chemistry in Luc Besson’s new blockbuster 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets'

Luc Besson’s new blockbuster Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is excellent, well that is until Cara Delevigne and Dane DeHaan appear on screen.

Valerian opens spectacularly with a 400-year montage sequence showing humans coming into contact with increasingly amazing alien life, before we are introduced to a planet where the blue inhabitants are at one with nature. But then things turn dire as we cut to the worst leading protagonists of the summer, lazing on a fake beach.

The relationship between Delevigne and DeHaan is supposedly a will they / won’t they romance in the operatic space tradition of Princess Leia and Han Solo, but it doesn’t take long before you’re hoping that they never see each other again.

In the complete absence of any tension or connection between the pair, the only evidence that they are romantically entwined is provided by the poor dialogue that they have to whisper constantly at each other, which mounts Valerian professing his undying love and desire to marry Lauraline, and her answering that she wouldn’t trust him because he’s a cad.

AO Scott in the New York Times, describes their relationships thus: “They are also at least potentially a couple, a fact which authorizes a lot of dialogue that might technically be called “banter” but that seems to have lost its snap after passing through Google translate a few times too many. Anyway, Valerian and Laureline are as cute as a pair of baby salamanders.”

What makes them so bad? Dane DeHaan is the darling of the indie movie circuit and usually terrific but it takes a Bruce Willis sized-dose of charisma to sell blockbuster dialogue, as the scripts are usually just a nuisance to get out of the way to the next explosion. DeHaan just doesn’t have that kind of presence and he gives the impression that he read this script while holding his nose. His heart is just not in it.

Opposite him, Cara Delevigne seems to think that acting means to smirk and raise one of her famous eyebrows. It might work for her many magazine covers, but she’s not the great foil that we need her to be. It’s odd that she’s so fey given that Besson has created so many fabulous and strong female leads in his movies. He got the performance of her career out of his then wife Milla Jovavich in pop sci-fi The Fifth Element, turned the young Natalie Portman into a superstar with the remarkable Leon and had Scarlett Johansson power past the plot holes as an action heroine in Lucy.

