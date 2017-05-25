Val Kilmer is ‘ready’ for Top Gun 2

‘Top Gun 2’ has entered the danger zone…

That’s right – Val Kilmer wants in.

Following news that ‘Top Gun 2’ is still in the works, it looks as though Iceman wants to make a comeback… as Val Kilmer reveals he’s ready to suit up and get back in the cockpit.

“Friends said it’s official – #TOPGUN2 was announced today,” he said via Twitter. “I’m ready Tom- still got my top gun plaque! Still got the moves! Still got it!”

Of course, Val Kilmer starred in the original ‘Top Gun’ film as Iceman – Tom Cruise’s rival-turned-friend at the Top Gun school at NAS Miramar.

And it would be incredible to see them on screen together again.

friends said it's official – #TOPGUN2 was announced today. I'm ready Tom- still got my top gun plaque! Still got the moves! Still got it! pic.twitter.com/2fLO1uJhRU — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) May 24, 2017





But could the 57-year-old ‘Top Gun’ star find a role in the sequel?

Clearly, Val Kilmer is enthusiastic about the possibility of another ‘Top Gun’ movie. But at this stage, it’s still unclear how seriously the film is progressing. After all, ‘Top Gun 2’ has been touted in Hollywood for a long time.

And frankly, I’ll believe it when I see it.

Then there’s the issue of Val Kilmer’s health. After all, he recently confirmed that he had been facing health issues and a battle against cancer. And while he’s said to be in recovery, it leaves his potential ‘Top Gun’ return up in the air.

Maverick and Iceman make up – Credit: Paramount Pictures More

Still… it would be awesome, wouldn’t it?

At the moment, there are very few details about the ‘Top Gun’ sequel, and how Maverick and Iceman’s relationship may have matured over the years. But if it’s got even a smidge of their original chemistry, I’d love to see it.

