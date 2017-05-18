Val Kilmer claims that prayer cured his throat cancer

Kilmer… says that it was prayer that helped to cure his throat cancer – Credit: AAP

Val Kilmer has said that it was prayer which cured his throat cancer.

Though he never publicly revealed that he was battling the disease, he made the claim while answering fan questions during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session with fans on Reddit, his second session in just a few weeks.

The former Batman star, who is a Christian Scientist, was snapped with a tracheostomy tube in his neck in late 2015, and would often appear in public with a scarf wrapped around his neck.

The tube suggested that he had had surgery to remove a throat tumour, but after being asked by a fan about surviving cancer, he went on to say that it was his devout beliefs, and not surgery, which helped him beat it.

“People that know I am a Christian Scientist make the assumption that I have somehow endangered myself,” he said.

“But many many people have been healed by prayer throughout recorded history. And many many people have died by whatever was modern medicine.”

He then goes on to deliver an anecdote about meeting Dr. Bernard Lown, the inventor of the defibrillator.

“I asked him what was the most important thing for a doctor to do when a patient fears for their life,” he went on.

“He started to weep without his voice wavering and he leaned into me and said, ‘Fluff their pillow. That what I tell all the interns. LOVE. Love heals. More than any other skills, I urge them to LOVE the life they are entrusted to save’.

“Even 2 of my doctors mentioned praying with me, for me. Sometimes people are surprisingly mean about this sort of talk. Maybe they mix it up in their minds with extremists. People screaming with signs in front of Planned Parenthood or something.

“That’s not my sense of Christianity. Or most peoples regardless of their religion. Any more than a Muslim identified themselves with the madness of a suicide bomber spreading fear in the name of Allah.”

Kilmer mentioned his cancer in the previous AMA session in April, when a fan asked why Michael Douglas had claimed that he was being treated for terminal cancer.

“He was probably trying to help me cause press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen altho healing all the time,” he said.

“Because I don’t sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather.”

