US cinema behind women-only Wonder Woman screenings plans clown-only It screenings

The Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas, hit the headlines earlier this summer when it hosted two women-only screenings of ‘Wonder Woman’.

The fallout of the screenings went dizzyingly viral, as did their defence of the screenings at the time, and their dignified actions since.

So now, in a cheeky nod to the furore, it’s planning a clown-only screening of Andrés Muschietti’s new adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘It’.

Per the Drafthouse website: “For this special screening of It, all attendees should arrive dressed as a clown in order to attend.

“Please arrive early and join us in the Barrel O’ Fun beginning at 5:30pm for an It pre-party where we will have face-painters available for clown ‘touch-ups’, a photo booth, raffles for prizes, and other terrifying merriment. Please arrive in your own Pennywise best and be ready to float with us.”

One might presume non-clowns may be out to protest in force on September 8, but that remains to be seen.

The Drafthouse is still embroiled in the controversy created by the ‘Wonder Woman’ screenings.

Earlier this month, following two actual legal complaints filed by men, the cinema admitted that it had contravened the state’s discrimination laws, and put in place its own process of recompense.

This included the updating of its own discrimination policy, its social media policy and its training materials, in order to use the incident as a case study in future operations.

It also offered free ‘Wonder Woman’ DVDs to the men affected.

Meanwhile, ‘It’ hits screens in the UK on September 8.

