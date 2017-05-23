Universal unveils its Dark Universe cast and Bride of Frankenstein reboot

Dark… Universal’s new stars are introduced for their new monster movie franchise – Credit: Universal

Universal has unveiled its ‘Dark Universe’, the new name for its rebooted monster movie franchise, set to kick off with Tom Cruise’s ‘The Mummy’, out next month.

As well as the Cruise vehicle, it’s announced that the next movie in the series will be ‘Bride of Frankenstein’, from director Bill Condon, which will land on February 14, 2019.

The casting of the bride herself will be announced soon, but pitching up as Frankenstein’s monster will be Javier Bardem.

The movie was first released in 1935, with Elsa Lanchester in the lead role, while this new iteration has been penned by David Koepp, the man behind hits like ‘Jurassic Park’, ‘War of the Worlds’ and ‘Mission: Impossible’.

The new ensemble was also revealed in a new photo, comprising Russell Crowe as Dr. Jekyll, Bardem, Tom Cruise as Nick Morton, Johnny Depp, who’ll be playing the Invisible Man, and Sofia Boutella, playing the Mummy.

There were, of course, a few amusing asides at the polished shot…

To be clear, "The Dark Universe" describes the monster universe, not half the cast members' personal lives. pic.twitter.com/CZ7zTNZsm1 — Matt Patches (@misterpatches) May 22, 2017





BREAKING: First look at Johnny Depp in The Dark Universe! pic.twitter.com/6BgHXejgeg — Charlie Ridgely (@charlieridgely) May 22, 2017





Will this be the first Invisible Man to needlessly wear a fedora and eyeliner? #darkuniverse #FloatingEyeliner — benny king (@kingjamin) May 23, 2017





Crowe’s Jekyll heads a shadowy organisation Prodigium, which is charged with tracking the world’s monsters, the introduction of which will come in ‘The Mummy’.

The studio also dropped in a clip on Twitter, welcoming fans to ‘a new world of gods and monsters’, with clips from its monstrous back catalogue.





‘The Mummy’ lands in the UK on June 9.

